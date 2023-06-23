ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 6-year-old has passed away after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

RPD – child had passed away — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) June 23, 2023

According to officers, a white Orkin truck heading northbound struck the child in the roadway on Thurston Road. The child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where they passed away.

The road currently is blocked off from Thurston down to about Enterprise Street and is expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Officers say that the driver is being cooperative, and it is too early to know if drugs or alcohol are a factor.

Lieutenant Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department asks drivers to be mindful of kids in the streets now that summer is here:

“That’s the tough part right? Without pointing any sort of blame or anything like that — not speaking to this incident — for vehicles obviously kids are out everywhere now that schools letting out kids are all over the place throughout the summer so drivers need to have that extra awareness towards children in the street and also and for parents have an eye on your children know where your children are especially relative to roads.”

RPD adds they are scouting for video and talking to witnesses, and this incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.