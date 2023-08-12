ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 25-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday night.

Police say around 7 p.m., they found a 25-year-old man who was shot in his lower body in the area of Dewey Avenue and Locust Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and officers do not believe anyone else was struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident should call 911.