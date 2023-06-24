ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a man was hospitalized after being shot on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to North Union Street and Weld Street for reports of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Officers say they also responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

Investigators determined that the victim, a 19-year-old Rochester man, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near the North Union and Weld Street area.

Police say the circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911.