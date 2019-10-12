RPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in downtown stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Rochester Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on Bragdon Place.

Minutes later, they received another call for a stabbing on at World Wide News on St. Paul St.

Officials say the first victim was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim sustained minor injuries and is recovering in the hospital.

Police say they believe the incidents are related. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.