Royal family shares picture from baby Archie’s christening

(CBS) Baby Archie was christened Saturday at Windsor Castle’s private chapel. The official photos have been released, and they are adorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in an “intimate ceremony” officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, according to the family’s official Instagram.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since thee birth of their son,” the Instagram caption reads. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”