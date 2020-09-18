Rosh Hashanah services online amid the pandemic

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — At sunset Friday, marks the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. It is a time to spend with family and friends, to reflect on the past year and share hopes for the future. Some area synagogues are turning to technology to help connect people during the Jewish High Holidays.

Rabbi Peter Stein of Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton says things are going to be different, but the fundamental pieces are still there. They’ll be having their services online.

“Bringing people together honoring the traditions, welcoming in the new year and looking forward,” said Stein. “We’ll be broadcasting almost all of our worship services live online. We have some pre-recorded elements that will include and we do have a couple of in person touch points just to round out the experience.”

Rabbi Stein says there’s a longing for the community to come together after being apart for so many months. But at the same time they understand that coming together should be done when it’s healthy and safe to do so.

“Over the last six months we’ve really proven that the community is much stronger just being in a physical space together, we can in the real meaning for deep ways have a sense of connection to one another even though we will be watching the service through our TV and computer screens,” said Stein.

Rabbi Stein hopes the community can create great memories at home during the High Holy Days.