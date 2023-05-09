NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After some 40 years, a closed drive-in movie theater off Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia is getting a second shot at success; at least that’s the hope. Paul Cole is investing half a million dollars to renovate and re-open the Rose City Drive-In.

Cole told News 8 the drive-in closed sometime in the mid-80s with the advent of VHS. At its peak, it could hold about 700 cars, and once this is all done, should hold about the same. He’s hoping if he builds it, they will come.

“And now it’s a great time to put the drive-in back to work,” said Cole.

Cole says they’ll be showing new movies, as well as classic films and double features. But he said it’s not so much about what pictures they will show here.

“It’s not about the movie that’s being played. It’s the experience you spend with your family and the time you can spend with your friends,” said Cole.

And it’ll bring some jobs. Cole has young folks in mind. “One or two full-time positions and probably 10 to 15 part-time positions,” he said.

Arcadia Town Supervisor Richard Van Laeken is hoping to catch one of his favorites here.

“I think ‘E.T.’ would be a great movie to see out here again,” he said.

He said he appreciates Cole’s investment here, which also helps the Village of Newark just up the hill.

“It’s a great thing, it’ll draw people into this town, and it’ll be great for the families to have an entertainment center here,” said Van Laeken.

Traffic he says shouldn’t be a problem, since Route 31’s center has been expanded and had the drive-in experience for decades.

Cole shows News 8 the screen, which will need a fresh paint job. The structure though, is solid, originally built in the 1950’s.

Going up now are the concession stands and bathrooms. The grounds are freshly cleared from four decades of growth and later paved, and the screen will need to be painted. Ideally, Cole said this won’t be limited to just a drive-in.

“We’re hoping to add a stage in the next year or two, so we can do some concerts here as well… hopefully adding some pavilions to do bar-be-ques, or car shows, or flea markets,”

Right now, Cole plans to have a soft launch in the fall, and have an official opening next April.