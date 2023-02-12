SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Asian elephant twins, Yaad and Tukada, have made their Big Game predictions!

The three-month-old twin elephants played with Eagles and Chiefs footballs on Tuesday, February 7, at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

The video posted by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo shows the “EleTwins” in true “brother vs. brother fashion” picking different teams.

The twins are seen kicking around the footballs and tearing apart cardboard boxes with the Big Game teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, logos.

Born in October of last year, the “miracle twins” beat the odds as they were the first successful births of elephant twins ever in North America and Europe. A few other cases happened in Asia and Africa.

The twins come from a three-generation Asian elephant herd made up of Targa, who was brought to Syracuse in 1990, her daughter, Mali, and Mali’s new additions: twin boys named Yaad and Tukada.

Watch the video above to see the twin elephant’s predictions. Video credit goes to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.