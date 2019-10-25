Ronald McDonald House holds fundraising sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Ronald McDonald House charities of Rochester.

It kicked off it’s massive fall sale at Skyview on the Ridge in Irondequoit on Thursday.

Over 75,000 square feet of space is filled with donated treasures. The sales go to fund the program for the charity. With over 25 departments, there is something for everyone with everything from fine art to furniture.

This is one of the charity’s most important events.

“We’ll have thousand of shoppers come through over the course of the week. It really reflects how much Ronald McDonald house is truly a community organization we rely 100% on fundraising,” said President of Rochester Medical and Science Center Rochester.

The sale continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.