Romantic voice supports combat-wounded vets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gene Ferrari is back in Rochester to thrill music lovers with this vocal talent and support combat-wounded veterans in the process.

You can see Ferrari perform his show, “Gene Ferrari: The Last of the Romantics” this Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. on the JCC Hart Theatre stage in Brighton.

Tickets for this one-night engagement are $28 ($25 for JCC members) and a portion of the proceeds will support the Family & Friends For Freedom Fund, a charitable non-profit supporting combat-wounded veterans since 2005.

Ferrari discussed the show and his unique connection to Rochester Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“I was performing in Rome, Italy in a nightclub,” Ferrari explained. “And these two gentlemen walked up to me. I didn’t speak English. They spoke broken Italian. They asked me to come to America. I thought they were drunk! So I told them in Italian to come back after a week, and they did. And they said, ‘would you like to come to America?’ I said yes. They said, ‘what do you want from us?’ I said, a round trip ticket. I came here 47 years ago with $100 in my pocket. Now I have $200!”

Ferrari has performed for years in Las Vegas enchanting crowds with his voice and range. Both will be on display at the JCC Saturday. “Because I don’t have hits of my own, I have to have a large variety of types of music,” he explained. “I go from Nat King Cole to Bon Jovi. I don’t know how much they will appreciate Bon Jovi, but I will try to legitimize that name for that section of the audience. Let’s see if we can get it done because he’s a great artist.”

Ferrari is proud to support the Family & Friends For Freedom Fund, founded by his friend Kathy Sturla after her son was severely wounded in Iraq. “We should all pay forward,” he said. “This country has been extremely good to me. I wouldn’t have had anywhere near what I was able to accomplish in America. And especially for this foundation, when Kathy Sturla’s son got hurt. I’ve known this man now since he was 3 years old. And he’s a hero. And I said, why not do some shows that make me happy. And I mean, I hate to come off as jingoistic, but I truly, I truly love this country.”

To see Ferrari perform and support combat-wounded veterans, visit the JCC CenterStage Box Office, call (585) 461-2000, or visit the JCC CenterStage website.