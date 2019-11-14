Rollover crash sends two to the hospital

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Ogden that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gillet Road and Ogden-Parma Town Line Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash left one car on its roof, with a pickup truck pinning it to the ground. All the drivers and passengers survived — despite the violence of the crash.

Two people were hospitalized but there is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.