ROCovery Fitness offers hope

ROCovery Fitness in Rochester offers the possibility of sober living through fitness to those battling addiction.

Yana Khashper, the co-founder of ROCovery Fitness, discussed the idea behind the fitness initiative and efforts to expand it Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“ROCovery Fitness is really this incredibly powerful community and it’s based around health and wellness,” said Khashper. “We have something for everyone. The focus is really on living life free from drugs and alcohol — to include family members, friends, supporters — to really connect with themselves and their loved ones and nature and exercise and just live healthier lives.”

So many families in our community have been touched by addiction. ROCovery Fitness offers a path out. “It’s very hard to find someone that’s not effected in one way or another,” Khashper said. “I would encourage anyone that’s interested to look us up on Facebook or check us out on our website. It’s ROCoveryFitness.org and we’re free and we’re open to anyone with a minimum of 48 hours of continuous sobriety. So we, we encourage the community to check us out.”

For those committed to change, fitness can provide powerful motivation. “I think it’s a lot easier to enter recovery but it’s harder to maintain recovery long term,” noted Khashper. “What are your hobbies, your interests? What do you do for fun? Something so simple as getting together with friends, so it’s more than just fitness. It’s really community and having people with shared interests and really incorporating exercise and wellness as a coping skill to deal with day to day life.”

September is Recovery Month. “We really celebrate our recovery,” Khashper said. “We engage with other community partners and things like walks, different events. We have our major fundraiser, our 5K coming up this Sunday, September 15, and it’s really a very powerful event that engages law enforcement, the courts, folks of all walks of life that come in and walk together as one for recovery.”

Khashper said ROCovery Fitness is adding employees and expanding its mission to the Southern Tier. “There’s just such a need. You know, we hope there’s a sober active community all throughout the state and we just opened up a Southern Tier chapter. We’re looking for a site and it’s just been incredible with engaging schools, family members at treatment centers. We have so much offerings.”

The ROCovery 5K & X-Challenge will be held at the Stewart Lodge in Mendon Ponds Park this Sunday. To register and for more information, visit the ROCovery Fitness website.