Rochester’s UAW unhappy about pending approval of new GM contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – It looks like the UAW strike against general motors will be over. Reports says union members across the county will approve a new contract.

Rochester’s UAW voted against the contract.

UAW Local 1097 President Dan Maloney says the tentative agreement will probably pass on the national level. pic.twitter.com/D50ezRPVaW — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) October 25, 2019

For the first time in weeks there was no one picketing outside of the General Motors Rochester plant. A sign that the longest auto industry work stoppage in more than 20 years is likely coming to an end.

Union chapters nationwide have been voting on a new deal all week. Right now those votes are being tallied.

The strike by nearly 50,000 GM workers started September 16.

“We voted it down here 83 percent no because there was no work identified,” said Dan Maloney, president of the UAW Local 1097 at a press conference today. “That was the number one thing we were fighting for and we didn’t get it through this contract.”

Union leaders want all votes turned in by 4 pm Friday. The official tally of the results will be released later this evening.

According to an estimate from Anderson Economic Group GM has lost about $1.75 billion because of this strike.