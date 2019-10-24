Rochester’s UAW Local 1097 rejects GM deal

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – United Auto Workers here in Rochester are willing to stay on strike. Local 1097 voted no to the proposed General Motors contract.

According to President Dan Maloney the majority of the members voted no Tuesday night because the deal didn’t guarantee work at the plant. Only 17 percent of the 800 workers were in favor of the deal.

In the new four year deal GM offers permanent jobs for temporary workers, a bigger share of the profits , quality healthcare , and signing bonuses.

The one thing missing was job security. Union members say they were hoping the contract would promise the Rochester plant work. They say that would keep the doors open.

Not getting the job security in writing has been disappointing.

Voting on the agreement continues in Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana as the nationwide strike against the automaker reaches day 38.

Voting wraps up on Friday. Union leaders want all ballots turned in by 4 pm. The final tally being released later that evening.