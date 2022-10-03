ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The board created in 2019 to hold the Rochester Police Department accountable is working to improve its own public image following leadership struggles, internal battles, lawsuits and concerns about its ability to meet expectations.

“I just want the public to understand that with any new agency there’s going to be missteps,” said Police Accountability Board (PAB) Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe.

Bascoe has been serving in that role since Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave in May. Reynolds, who has been very critical of the PAB, sued the board back in July and has been fighting to get his job back.

The year began with an exodus of board members and staff. This summer the city council withheld a portion of the agency’s funds and called on PAB leadership to get its own house in order so that it can do the work of investigating reports of police misconduct.

Bascoe says he understands the public’s perception of PAB as an agency in turmoil. He says one person doesn’t make or break the agency and says the dedication of the PAB has never waivered. To date, the PAB has received 191 reports of police misconduct. Bascoe says the complaints are about failures to respond to 911 emergency calls about break ins or drug activity, accusations of sexual assault and physical abuse.

“We’ve met every type of measurable metric the city council has placed before us and we expect by the time June 2023 rolls around to have no hinderance with our budget or information sharing with RPD,” said Bascoe.

The board is still working to get direct access to police body camera footage and other evidence but say investigators have been able to move forward with an independent review of 80 of the complaints received since June. They’ve also made recommendations on how RPD can improve transparency and officer discipline procedures. At the same time the PAB’s acting manager says they still have work to do to gain the public’s trust.