Rochester’s Northeast Side elderly receive bagged food & items

Breaking News
University of Rochester, ex-professors settle retaliation claims
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Rochester’s Northeast Side elderly receive bagged food & items

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is continuing to tell stories of neighbors helping neighbors during this Covid-19 pandemic. Two senior citizens gave out bags of food and essentials in Rochester’s Northeast Side Friday morning.  

Las Doñas Belen Colon and Irma Laboy sang church songs as they delivered bags of food and essentials to their fellow seniors in the city’s northeast side.

“To bring food to elderly people. Most of them live by themselves and most of them don’t have the chance or they don’t have any way to go to the grocery stores,” said Belen Colon, community activist. 

They spend most of their mornings at local senior centers and St Michael’s Church off North Clinton Avenue. But because many of them have closed for the time being, for everyone’s health safety, they’re doing this outreach.

No te olvidamos, which means we have not forgotten about you are some of the messages written on the bags.

“I know that the two of us are missionaries and doing this is the way we gave the love that god gave us. The love that god has for every human being,” said Colon. 

As they sang ‘alabanzas’ church songs, they hoped to bring some sort of peace to the community.

The food and items were donated by the Hispanic Center for seniors. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss