Rochester’s Northeast Side elderly receive bagged food & items

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is continuing to tell stories of neighbors helping neighbors during this Covid-19 pandemic. Two senior citizens gave out bags of food and essentials in Rochester’s Northeast Side Friday morning.

Las Doñas Belen Colon and Irma Laboy sang church songs as they delivered bags of food and essentials to their fellow seniors in the city’s northeast side.



“To bring food to elderly people. Most of them live by themselves and most of them don’t have the chance or they don’t have any way to go to the grocery stores,” said Belen Colon, community activist.



They spend most of their mornings at local senior centers and St Michael’s Church off North Clinton Avenue. But because many of them have closed for the time being, for everyone’s health safety, they’re doing this outreach.

No te olvidamos, which means we have not forgotten about you are some of the messages written on the bags.

“I know that the two of us are missionaries and doing this is the way we gave the love that god gave us. The love that god has for every human being,” said Colon.

As they sang ‘alabanzas’ church songs, they hoped to bring some sort of peace to the community.

The food and items were donated by the Hispanic Center for seniors.