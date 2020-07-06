Rochester’s first ‘Black Restaurant Week’ starts

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Rochester’s first Black Restaurant Week is kicking off Monday, the week will focus on a different black owned restaurant every day.

Supporting first time business owners, like the black father and son team that own The French Quarter, is one of the core idea’s behind ‘Black Restaurant Week’.

Six Black owned restaurants will be featured each day from July 6th to July 12th as part of Rochester’s first Black restaurant week.

Due to the impact of COVID-19-many small business are suffering, and 40 percent of black owned business are not expected to make it.

The Rochester Black Young Professionals set up this week to support those business and generate wealth in communities of color.

“We really wanted to focus on businesses that we know are in the community, are supporting the community and are family run. So a number of the businesses are run by families that we are going to put on our social media to tell the people more about who exactly they are supporting,” said Taren Greenidge, president Rochester Black Young Professionals.

“Given the climate that we’re in we really wanted to do something that was going to support our local black owned restaurants and this seemed like a great way to do it and celebrate and uplift the community,” said Veronica Dasher, vice president Rochester Black Young Professionals.

Twenty other local organizations are co-sponsoring the event. The last day Sunday is dedicated to all black owed restaurants.

A list to all black own restaurants in the Rochester area can be found here.