ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman had her dog snatched from her hands early this morning while walking her to a gas station. Now she’s pleading with the public to help for any tips while police investigate.

Tabitha Drager just days ago bought a French Bulldog from a friend who could no longer care for her. She was using her as a service dog and is searching for the woman she says snatched her right out of her arms before speeding off in a red truck.