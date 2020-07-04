Rochester woman suspected of DUI arrested after rollover crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers believed alcohol played the role in a rollover crash that took place Saturday afternoon in the area of Seventh Street and Central Park in Rochester.

While investigating, officers learned that a 24-year-old woman from Rochester was driving a Ford Fusion when she ran a stop sign and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Blazer at around 3 p.m.

Officers said a 33-year-old woman from Rochester was driving the Chevrolet Blazer and had a 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash.

According to officers, the impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet Blazer to strike a tree and overturn.

AMR transported the occupants in the Chevrolet to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured and she was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.