ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A driver struck an on-duty sergeant with the Rochester Police Department on Friday evening shortly before 10 p.m. The RPD said the sergeant was in an unmarked police vehicle.

According to the RPD, the sergeant was on N Plymouth Avenue near Jay Street while the light was green, and as the sergeant was passing through the intersection, he was struck by another vehicle that was heading eastbound on Jay Street.

Officers say the striking vehicle had passed through the red light causing the collision.

The driver who struck the sergeant is a 32-year-old woman from Rochester. She was issued multiple traffic violations.

Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The intersection of N Plymouth Avenue and Jay Street was closed for a brief time but has since been reopened.