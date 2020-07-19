Rochester woman shot on Vose Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman from Rochester was shot overnight in Rochester on Vose Street in Rochester on Sunday shortly after 4 a.m.

While officers with the Rochester Police Department were investigating at the scene, officers with the Irondequoit Police Department reported that they were responding to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Ridge Road and Hudson Avenue with a woman who said she was shot.

AMR transported the victim, 42, to URMC. According to medical personnel, the victim was shot at least one time in her lower body. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.