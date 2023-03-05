ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman was shot Sunday morning when bullets were fired through the window of a home on Burlington Ave.

Rochester police say the 34-year-old victim was shot at least once in the chest but is expected to survive.

Police were called to the 100 block of Burlington Ave around 2:45 a.m. and discovered multiple rounds had been fired from in front of a residence through a window.

RPD Investigators then moved on to a house on the 100 block of Ellicott Street where they believed the suspect may have fled. The home was surrounded, but after police were unable to make contact with anyone, they called off their activity.

At this time, no one is in custody and police are asking anyone with information to call 911. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.