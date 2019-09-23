Rochester woman recovering after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman was hospitalized Sunday evening after having been stabbed multiple times.

Rochester Police officers say the incident took place on Durnan Street. The victim, who’s in her 20s, was transported to URMC and medical personnel said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers, while at the scene, arrested 40-year-old Xiomara Roman-Negron and charged her with assault in the second degree. Roman-Negron will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.