Breaking News
State of emergency declared, Greece schools closed, patient hospitalized after 2nd local COVID-19 case
1  of  9
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Pearce Church Perinton Presbyterian Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit

Rochester woman recovering after stabbing

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman was hospitalized late Saturday evening after she was stabbed near the area of Bloss Street and Parkway in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said the victim is 18 years old and she was stabbed at least once in her upper body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC, and medical personnel deemed her injuries as non-life-threatening. The victim’s expected to be released.

Officers do not have any suspects linked to this crime, and ask anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss