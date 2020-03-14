Rochester woman recovering after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman was hospitalized late Saturday evening after she was stabbed near the area of Bloss Street and Parkway in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said the victim is 18 years old and she was stabbed at least once in her upper body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC, and medical personnel deemed her injuries as non-life-threatening. The victim’s expected to be released.

Officers do not have any suspects linked to this crime, and ask anyone with information to call 911.