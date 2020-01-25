Rochester woman recovering after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman is recovering after having been shot late Saturday morning in the area of Lewis Street and Scio Street in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said the victim is 25 years old and she suffered at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital, and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.