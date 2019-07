ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A 22-year-old Rochester woman is recovering after having been shot on Sunday on Bay Street in Rochester at around 1 a.m.

Rochester General Hospital medical personnel alerted officers that the victim had been taken to its emergency room.

Officers said the victim had at least one gunshot wound to her upper body. The victim’s injury is listed as non-life-threatening.

Police say she’s listed in stable condition at Rochester General Hospital.