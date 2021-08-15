Rochester woman facing charges after fatal crash

Governor Curomo Resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- 20-year-old Miana Blake of Rochester is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide after police say a man fell off the hood of her moving car.

According to police, on August 13, 20-year-old, Jaden Lewis clung to the hood of a parked car, Blake was behind the wheel. She then drove that car down Remington Street in Rochester with Lewis still on the hood.

An investigation showed the car traveled about 400 feet before Lewis fell off and was run over. Lewis suffered an injury to his lower body. He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Early reports stated the victim also suffered at least one gunshot wound. Rochester police say he was not shot.

Miana Blake did remain at the scene while waiting for police and EMS to arrive.

She was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned on these
charges in Rochester City Court on August 14, 2021.

