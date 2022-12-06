BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday.

During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered the secured area of the Genesee County Jail with cocaine. Meanwhile, 50-year-old Angela Bateman of Batavia was allegedly found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine.

The investigation was into the possession, transportation and sale of crack cocaine in and around the city of Batavia, police say.

Moton was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd and 4th degree and promoting prison contraband. Bateman was charged with criminal nuisance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned and held without bail.