Rochester woman arrested for stabbing on Sterling Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman was arrested Saturday evening after stabbing a man during an argument in Rochester on Sterling Street.

Rochester Police officers said the suspect, 21-year-old Ivana Carbonell, stabbed the man at least one time in his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC. Medical personnel said he sustained a puncture wound and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Carbonell was arrested for Assault in the second degree. She’s scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday morning.

