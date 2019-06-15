Rochester woman arrested for fatal stabbing on Hudson Avenue

A Rochester man was fatally stabbed on Friday on Hudson Avenue near St. Jacob Street at around 3 a.m. Clinton Section officers located the victim, 40-year-old Christopher Grissom, with stab wounds to his torso.

Grissom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton Section officers are members of the Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Sheena Perry-Harris of Rochester, and charged her with murder in the 2nd degree. She’ll be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Saturday morning.