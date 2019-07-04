Rochester woman arrested for DWI, other driver strikes tree

Rochester Police officers were called to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday shortly before 2 a.m.

The accident took place on the 2200 block of Norton Street.

Witnesses said one vehicle fled the scene and the driver of the other vehicle fled on foot.

Officers located the involved vehicle that fled the area on Fieldwood Drive.

Officers said after investigating, the female driver was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The driver is a 26-year-old woman from Rochester.

The driver of the other vehicle abandoned it after having struck a tree in a yard on Norton Street.

The accident is still under investigation. There were no injuries and no damages done to any homes.