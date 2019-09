ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Monday evening after striking two houses in Rochester on the 1300 block of S Plymouth Avenue.

Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene at around 7:15 p.m.

Officers said a 75-year-old Rochester woman was driving a Ford Focus when she lost control and struck the houses before coming to a stop.

As a precaution, AMR transported the driver to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers said both houses sustained minor damages.