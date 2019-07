ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Rochester Police officers were called to Melville Street for reports of a man who had been attacked by a woman with a knife on Saturday shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, a 58-year-old man from Rochester, who had minor cuts. He was treated at the scene.

Shortly after locating the victim, officers arrested the suspect whom they say is a 38-year-old woman from Rochester.