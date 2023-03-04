ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Wine and Chocolate festival made its return at the Dome Center in Henrietta Saturday.

The festival features different regional wines and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses.

Proceeds of this year’s festival will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

Visitors can either make a cash donation or spin a wheel for some prizes.

This year’s festival is sponsored by the Summit Federal Credit Union.

“We are thrilled to have this event back in Rochester. After COVID we weren’t able to do events like this and this is an event that the summit has sponsored for several years, both in Buffalo and in Rochester,” Public Relations Specialist for Summit Federal Credit Union Dawn Kellogg told News 8. “We are just thrilled to have over 60 vendors here and over one thousand people today coming to sample wine and sweets and treats!”

One dollar from every bottle of wine sold today also goes to Big Brother Big Sisters.