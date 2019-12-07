Rochester USPS location extend hours for the holidays

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– The post office on Jefferson Road in Rochester is helping shoppers get ready for the holidays.

It offered extended hours today and will do the same next Saturday, December 14th. The office will also be open on the next two Sundays, December 8th and 15th. They are also offering package pick up and mail holding.

Every year the office offers extended hours to help you get your gifts out during this stressful time.

“Just trying to help customers get their packages in the mail for holiday delivery,” says Karen Mazurkiewicz, a USPS spokesperson. “We’re just trying to ake everybody’s holidays a little less stressful. Having the extra hours helps Monday traffic. So it really helps everyone, customers and postal service operations”

The post office will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow and next Sunday. It will be open next Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.