ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester teen was stabbed on Saturday on the 300 block of Remington Street in Rochester at around 2 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a private vehicle took the victim, 17, to Rochester General Hospital.

According to officers, the teen was stabbed at least once in his upper body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect in custody linked to this crime. Anybody with information is asked to call 911.