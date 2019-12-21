Rochester teen recovering after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A teenager from Rochester was hospitalized after having been shot Saturday near the area of Bloomingdale Street and N Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers were notified of the incident shortly before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a private vehicle had taken the victim, 17, to Rochester General Hospital.

Officers said the victim was shot at least once in his upper body and that his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.