Rochester Teen launches ‘We Got This’ a youth campaign against gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local teen is taking a stand against youth gun violence through his “We Got This” campaign, aimed at getting kids off the streets and into skill-centered activities in an effort to reduce youth violence.

17-year-old Isaiah Santiago is launching the ‘We Got This” campaign, a youth led program that will have classes and events throughout the summer.

“It all started with the news of losing Lashaun Curry and I know it was time for the youth in Rochester to help the youth in Rochester,” said Isaiah Santiago.

The ‘We Got This” campaign, a youth campaign against gun violence, will run from June to August, connecting children to youth programs and holding community events this summer.

“They’ll be able to come in and sharpen their talents and sharpen their skills,” said Santiago.

Youth will be able to take part in classes like art, music, photography among others. Ramon Hinds, who lost a family member to gun violence, hopes to inspire the youth through his cooking program on Caribbean food.

“It’s sad cause these kids, we have to try and help them find their purpose cause without purpose it’s just free roam to do anything,” said Ramon Hinds, Cooking program leader.

The campaign hopes to give youth something that will inspire them to achieve more and at just 17-years-old, Santiago is leading the way, something his pastor believes is key to inspiring the community.

“Now they’ll see a role model. A young person that has other young people behind, a team screaming in the streets screaming in the churches, hey we got this,” said Cynthia Anderson, Pastor Greater Faith Hope Center.

“We got this. Together we can really make a difference in Rochester. Together we can really make a difference in America and the way we’re going to do that is becoming stronger in both our talents, mentally and physically,” said Santiago.

The campaign kicks off in June, teens can sign up now for a photography program and a basketball community event will be held later in the month.

To learn more and get involved you can email wegotthisroc@gmail.com or call (585) 867-3237.

Donations and volunteers are needed. A Go Fund Me for the program has been set up here.