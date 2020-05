ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 13-year-old boy is recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital after having been stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Post Avenue.

Rochester Police officers said the victim, who resides in Rochester, told them he was talking when he was approached by a group of men who assaulted him.

Officers said the boy was stabbed numerous times on his back.

AMR transported the victim to SMH and is injuries are not considered life-threatening.