Rochester teen arrested after series of burglaries in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old from Rochester was arrested early Tuesday morning, after police say he broke into a series of homes in Gates.

According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to Hinchey Road after a resident found a suspicious person in their home and scared that person away. As officers searched for the suspect, investigators say they received more 911 calls from residents reporting a suspicious person in the area.

Police say a lieutenant found the 15-year-old suspect on Howard Road. He was taken into custody after a foot chase, and with help from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

Gates police accused the teen of entering or attempting to enter “many occupied homes.” He has been charged with two burglaries and one attempted burglary.