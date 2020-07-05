Rochester students win Frederick Douglass Family Initiative blog entry contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three students in the Rochester area are being recognized for their entries in a contest aimed at discussing solutions to racial prejudice.

“I was extremely honored and surprised,” said Giovan McKnight, a recent Rush-Henrietta graduate and one of the winners.

Students were tasked with formulating remedies for racism – in line with Frederick Douglass’ comparing racism to a disease.

“Mine was mainly about just two topics: police brutality and segregation,” said Eamon Capps, a School of the Arts student.

The contest was started by the Rochester-based Frederick Douglas Family Initiative, which was founded by direct descendants of Douglass and Booker T. Washington.

The students were recognized, along with other winners from around the country, in a Fourth of July webcast hosted by FDFI.

“It was definitely a great honor just to even be recognized in this broadcast that we were doing.” said Konttessa Camacho, a University of Rochester student.

“It’s just so incredible how all these influential people are talking about our essays right beside us, said McKnight. “It’s amazing.”

The winning blog entries will be posted here.