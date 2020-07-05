1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester students win Frederick Douglass Family Initiative blog entry contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three students in the Rochester area are being recognized for their entries in a contest aimed at discussing solutions to racial prejudice.

“I was extremely honored and surprised,” said Giovan McKnight, a recent Rush-Henrietta graduate and one of the winners.

Students were tasked with formulating remedies for racism – in line with Frederick Douglass’ comparing racism to a disease.

“Mine was mainly about just two topics: police brutality and segregation,” said Eamon Capps, a School of the Arts student.

The contest was started by the Rochester-based Frederick Douglas Family Initiative, which was founded by direct descendants of Douglass and Booker T. Washington.

The students were recognized, along with other winners from around the country, in a Fourth of July webcast hosted by FDFI.

“It was definitely a great honor just to even be recognized in this broadcast that we were doing.” said Konttessa Camacho, a University of Rochester student.

“It’s just so incredible how all these influential people are talking about our essays right beside us, said McKnight. “It’s amazing.”

The winning blog entries will be posted here.

