Rochester soup kitchen’s volunteers serving more than Thanksgiving dinner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – For some this Thanksgiving is a difficult holiday. They can’t provide a meal for themselves and they don’t have a home.

Soup kitchens across the county will be feeding dozens a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

Volunteers have been working for days at St. Peter’s Kitchen. They have been roasting turkeys, making green bean casserole, and getting the dressing ready for a traditional sit down Thanksgiving Day dinner.

The Kitchen’s director Patricia Lorenzen says cooking for more than 100 people is a lot of work. It’s also a chance for volunteers to show they care.

“It’s the communication between the volunteers and guests,” said Lorenzen. “They have a lot of time to sit and talk with them, they get their food for them, and people feel special because they are being served.”

St. Peter’s is located on Brown Street in Rochester. It will be serve it Thanksgiving dinner starting at noon.