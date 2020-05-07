Rochester school board set to vote on 20/21 budget tonight, rumors of new superintendent pick

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The Rochester City School Board is due to vote on the Superintendent’s budget tonight for the next academic year. They are trying to close an estimated $85 million dollar budget gap, and some leaders in the district are not pleased with the proposed cuts.



The board will have to size up and decide on tens of millions of dollars in cuts across the district. Everything from teaching positions, to school closures, to cuts at East High, and many programs students have said are essential to their learning.



All of this is happening as Superintendent Terry Dade is exiting his position. Teacher’s Union President Adam Urbanski says the District is in a “free fall”, and is hoping teaching positions are retained for the sake of stability. As he’s said for a long time now, “cut from the top” in administration, and leave the faculty put. He says there’s a chance the board will reject the budget and go back to revising it, something he says is very much needed for the students.



“They’ve made some cuts, but they have not made enough cuts. For example, more than 84% of all the cuts are teachers. That doesn’t make sense. Teacher’s don’t make up 84% of the budget. So, protecting the bureaucracy and the administrative overhead costs at the expense of cutting real close to the classroom and cutting the programs and the services and the teachers that the most vulnerable students need is not a good approach,” says Urbanski.

The meeting is due to kick off at 5:30.

There are rumors of a new Superintendent already in the process of getting locked into the position. Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-District 138), issued this statement Thursday evening

“The reporting of the upcoming appointment of Lesli Myers-Small as school superintendent — the first woman of color to hold this position — is great news for the Rochester community. We need a permanent superintendent at the helm to provide certainty for our families and get our schools back on track. It’s no small task, but I’m encouraged that she’s stepped up to the plate and is willing to take this on. Her depth of experience with struggling schools makes her exceptionally qualified to take on this role. That said, we still need an independent monitor appointed immediately. We must have someone with a direct connection to the State Education Department to provide necessary fiscal and academic oversight, including public hearings on RCSD’s finances. It is vital that we act quickly so we can put our kids on a path to success. This matter cannot wait,” says Bronson.



