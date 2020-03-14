Rochester Regional to offer COVID-19 testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – On Saturday, Rochester Regional Health announced it will offer limited in-house COVID-19 testing.
“Rochester Regional Health is now able to perform limited COVID-19 testing in-house. Priority for testing will be based on clinical circumstances. RRH will not be testing patients upon request at this time. People arriving at RRH locations requesting testing will be advised to return home and call their healthcare provider. People who feel unwell should call their healthcare provider, practice social distancing and avoid contact with others until their healthcare provider advises otherwise. We strongly recommend that everyone continues to practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands, cover your cough and sneeze and stay home when you are sick.”
–Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Mayo”