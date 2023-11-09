ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Regional Health System has been fined $925,000 by the New York State Office of Mental Health for not following state guidelines regarding hospital beds.

In a letter to the hospital system, the Office of Mental Health says Newark-Wayne Hospital and Unity Specialty Hospital’s Psychiatric Inpatient Units were granted temporary capacity changes during the COVID-19 health emergency declaration.

In January of this year, the two were supposed to return to their regular capacity for beds in those units.

The state says they failed to do so, and fined RRH a total of $925,000.

“We need hospitals to step up and help us address New York’s mental health crisis which is why I fought to pass legislation that toughened the penalties for those that refuse to bring psychiatric beds online. Many hospitals are successfully collaborating with our Office of Mental Health to bring beds back online, but we will not hesitate to hold noncompliant entities accountable,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

News 8 has reached out to Rochester Regional Health. We await their statement.