ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After it was determined the Fox responsible for biting six people had rabies, we got reaction with a medical Specialist of Rochester Regional Health to better understand this disease.

Anytime a human is bitten by a rabid animal they should get it checked out and schedule their first shot within seven days of the attack. Those in the Tilstone community were not surprised to hear the fox had rabies but are still concerned other infected animals may be in the neighborhood.

It’s been almost a week since Shirley Jacobson was bitten while trying to get her mail. She received her first rabies shot earlier this week and says she has three more to go. She says she still feels it.

“What we don’t know is how many other animals in the neighborhood it might have come in contact with?” Jacobson said. “So, now we’re up against something we have no clue is coming. Could it be cats, could it be dogs, could there be other foxes out there?”

Once a victim is bitten by a rabid animal, Dr. Emil Lesho urges they immediately wash out the wound and get their first rabies vaccine within a week in order to fight off the virus.

“One goes in where the bite is, one goes into your muscle,” Dr. Lesho explained. “That’s right after you got bit and then it’s repeated on the third day, the seventh day, and again on the 14th.”

In some cases, it can take up to a couple of months to feel the side effects of a rabies bite and if left untreated, the disease can turn deadly in humans.

“The virus is reproducing itself and hangs out in the nervous system which is how it spreads to the brain eventually,” Dr. Lesho continued. “And often you don’t even know if the animal that bit you has rabies.”

If you miss the seven-day mark, Dr. Lesho says it’s not too late and you can still get the right shots to recover. Even after you get your shots, your body won’t be immune if you’re bitten again.

“It’s a case-by-case basis to look at it but if you’re a month out from the bite, then the passive immunization is not going to be effective at all,” Dr. Lesho added.

In most patients, the rabies vaccine can offer good protection for up to several years before wearing off. if you feel you’re suffering from a rabid bite, Dr. Lesho says you can be evaluated by your local physician to see if you need the vaccine.