Rochester ranks top five in the nation for hitting deer

Rochester is known for many things like the arts, jazz, garbage plates, and snow, but one unique aspect is the number of animals that get hit by vehicles each year. Rochester in that category ranks fifth in the nation.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau did a study on national animal-related insurance losses from 2014 through 2017 and found that Rochester is number one also in New York State for deer collisions.

Fred Calcagno is a lifelong hunter and owns American Sportsman. “I saw a deer on the side of the road,” said Calcagno. “I slowed down as best I could.”

“I just couldn’t quite avoid it and sometimes those are the ones you can’t because you can never predict if they’re going to dart out or not,” said Calcagno. This was the first deer he ever hit.

He is now part of a statistic, one that puts Rochester at number one for deer accidents in 2017 in the state. A few other notables around The Finger Lakes and Genesee Valley would be:

8. Canandaigua

12. Victor

13. Batavia

31. Webster

33. Pittsford

Peak season is late October and early November during the rut, or mating season. “Bucks get antsy to chase does around and you see a lot of that in this particular time of year,” said Calcagno.

Deer management is incredibly important, especially considering Rochester is top five in the nation for animal-related accidents. pic.twitter.com/IYyXaUaUQj — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 22, 2019

State troopers say to keep your head on a swivel, always looking at all your surroundings and when it is nighttime to pinpoint the eyes. “When you see two little round eyes looking, slow down because that deer is looking at you and may cross right ahead of you,” said Calcagno.

After making sure no one is directly behind you, slow down and do not swerve. Hitting the deer is better than finding the ditch, or worse, another driver.

If you do hit a deer, make sure to call 911. Also, the NYSDOT will be able to pick up the body if there is one.

Here is a statement from the NYSDEC:

Deer movements increase during the fall because this is the animal’s peak breeding time of year and deer are far less cautious during the breeding season. Also, dispersal movements of young deer, particularly males, occur during these months when the animals are venturing more at this age.

Movements of deer are more frequent during the morning and evening hours, and drivers are less likely to see them during these darker hours.

Areas where traffic is high and in close proximity to deer habitat have a greater tendency for risk. Roads with limited sight distances on the shoulder (woods closer to road edge) reduce drivers’ ability to see a deer near the roadway.

Hunting season begins in October and continues to December, and hunting removes deer, helps wildlife managers control deer populations, and reduces the risk of deer-vehicle collisions.

DEC and DMV encourage drivers to be alert at this time of year and be on the lookout for deer on the side of roads.