ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Varsity Cheerleading team from Rochester Prep High School is helping the community for Thanksgiving. They went shopping for several local families ahead of the holiday.

The cheerleaders shopped for five senior citizens to supply them with their Thanksgiving meal.

“There are people out there that don’t have the same opportunities that we have and it’s very empowering for us to be able to give them the stuff that they need to have a good Thanksgiving,” said Maki, a cheerleader for Rochester Prep High School.

This is the first year that the team is participating with Primetime 585 in their quest to make sure families have full meals this Thanksgiving.

“I think it’s important fo them to know how to give back to their community, how to be positive members of the community, and I think that when they can find something selfless to do and to give back to their community, it’s a good idea,” said cheerleading coach Yunoka Fair.

Aside from giving back, Fair also said the team is also learning how to manage a budget.

“They’ve been tasked with being creative with how to stretch a couple of dollars to supply someone with a great Thanksgiving dinner,” said Fair. “So they’re really excited to be creative and kind of run around, get their own card together, and just deliver their groceries.”

The team later hand-delivered the groceries to the families — just in time before Thanksgiving!