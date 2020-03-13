Rochester Prep to close through March 30 due to coronavirus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Preparatory school has announced it will close through March 30 due to the local COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on the school’s website, Uncommon Schools, confirmed that all the New York and Massachusetts schools will be closed through March 30 “pending state/local guidance.”

Although we still have no known positive cases in our schools or offices, we are committed to the safety of our students, families, staff, and community. Our academic focus for students will continue and transition to remote learning and work.

— Uncommon Schools

The closing will take effect at the end of the day on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Monroe County School Superintendents in the area said they have no plans to close and are working with the Monroe County Department of Health on if and when to close.