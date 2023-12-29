ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police union is taking issue with how three members of City Council are characterizing the Christmas Eve shooting of a fleeing suspect by an RPD officer.

46-year-old Todd Novick of Rochester was shot and killed on Murray Street after he ran from police while being questioned Sunday morning. Police were responding to a 911 call for a man with a gun. After he was shot, Novick dropped what appeared to be a handgun, but was later determined to be a replica.

RPD released the body worn camera video on Wednesday and Chief David Smith said preliminary review of the incident indicated the officer acted within police protocol and state law. The shooting is still under internal investigation, along with a review from the NYS Attorney General’s Office and Rochester’s Police Accountability Board.

The Mayor’s Office and the majority of City Council members issued a statement offering condolences while calling for a thorough investigation.

Three remaining councilors, Vice President Mary Lupien, along with councilmembers Kim Smith and Stanley Martin, issued a statement that referred to Novick being shot and killed “while fleeing with a toy gun”. The statement went on to say:

It’s imperative that we reflect and examine the underlying systemic failures that led to this preventable death, including policies around RPD foot pursuits and sale of realistic toy weapons. To that end, we call on Mayor Evans and Corporation Counsel to work with the Rochester Police Accountability Board to ensure an independent and transparent investigation of the incident and to support any changes to RPD training, policies or procedures that may be recommended to aid in the prevention of loss of life in the future.

Friday, the Locust Club issued its own statement, saying the councilors’ use of the term “‘toy gun’ is both misleading and inflammatory. Without a close inspection of this replica gun, it is impossible to tell it was not real”.

The union reiterated that it believes the officer acted in accordance with his training and the law, and promised to cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation.

The name of the officer has not been released. He and another responding officer are on administrative leave.